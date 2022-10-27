Nancy Drew season 4 to be final season, The CW confirms

After four seasons, it looks like it’s going to be Case Closed for Nancy Drew on The CW. Today, it was confirmed that the series will be wrapping up, though this does not come as an enormous surprise.

Remember this: The CW has a new owner in Nexstar Media Group, and a TON of shows were canceled earlier this year in anticipation of a sale. The Kennedy McMann series got at least one more renewal, but we know that Nexstar wants to skew older. The ratings for Nancy Drew just don’t fit into that. Still, we’re happy there will be a chance for a fitting end here — that’s not something that every show under the sun gets.

In a statement (per Deadline), here is what showrunners Noga Landau and Melinda Hsu Taylor had to say on the subject:

“We are so honored and proud to have brought Nancy Drew’s iconic determination, individuality and resilience to life in a years-long collaboration with incredible creative talents in front of the camera, behind the scenes and among our studio and network partners. Our hearts are full of gratitude, knowing that we are able to bring this chapter to a close with intentionality, inclusivity and kindness — and of course with plenty of sleuthing twists, supernatural scares and star-crossed romance along the way. We are especially indebted to our wonderful fan community, whose connection with our themes and stories has meant the world to us. Season 4 will be a worthy and resonant payoff for their continued love and support.”

Meanwhile, McMann added the following:

“It has been the greatest pleasure to begin my career as one small part of Nancy Drew’s endless legacy. What a privilege to walk in her shoes for as long as I have, to be inspired by her and to grow with her. I wish our incredible fans could feel the heart and passion of our crew that has been ever-present on and off screen, day in and day out since the very beginning. You are every bit a part of this incredible show as we are. Thank you, thank you, thank you for every ounce of passion and kindness you have shared with me and with each other.”

There is no premiere date as of yet for season 4, but we hope to see it at some point in the new year.

What do you think about Nancy Drew season 4 being the final season at The CW?

