Law & Order season 22 episode 6 spoilers: A ‘Vicious Cycle’ ahead

The first thing that we have to say here is that this story was actually listed at first as airing earlier this season; however, it was then pushed back to November 3. We won’t read too much into that right now, but we don’t tend to think this is one of those episodes that ties directly into anything else going on in the long-term.

Nonetheless, we are prepared to see a pretty compelling case here on multiple fronts. First and foremost, this is going to be one of those stories with an almost-impossible-to-solve case at the center of it. This could test the relatively-new partnership with Cosgrove and Shaw in a way that we haven’t seen so far this season. They’re still figuring out the rhythms of each other, and that makes situations like this all the more complicated. That’s without getting into the court-case part of this story, which will come with its own fair share of complications as well.

11/03/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : When a fashion designer is killed on the night of his boutique opening, Cosgrove and Shaw must track down a suspect with very little evidence and no witnesses. Maroun is shocked to find her own name on the defense’s witness list. TV-14

