Law & Order: SVU season 24 episode 6 spoilers: Rollins’ big story

Law & Order: SVU season 24 episode 6 is going to be airing on NBC next week; will it set the stage for Rollins’ endgame?

The first thing that is worth noting is that this installment (titled “Controlled Burn”) will not be the final one for Kelli Giddish. We’re still episodes away from that. Yet, we do think whether it is subtle or blatant, this is something that producers do need to set up far in advance. Nobody wants it to feel rushed, and what you see in this episode could be important. This will feature Amanda working on a difficult assault case, one that is complicated further by the perpetrator being masked. That can make them so much harder to identify, but we know from watching this character over the years that she will stop at nothing in pursuit of answers.

Below, you can check out the full Law & Order: SVU season 24 episode 6 with some more insight all about what lies ahead:

11/03/2022 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : Rollins investigates an assault by a masked man at an underground party. Benson uncovers a suspect who may be valuable as a witness. TV-14

By the end of this episode, we hope to get at least a little more clarity and if not, we should at least have a compelling story along the way with a few different twists.

One other thing that we are going to be watching out for as well in the weeks ahead is when we’re going to be getting news on a season 25 renewal. We know that this show remains hugely successful, but will it keep going? Given that there is a larger franchise here once more, we at least have optimism … but we’ll have to wait and see.

