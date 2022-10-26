Bridgerton season 3 premiere date talk, Simone Ashley hype

Can Bridgerton season 3 live up to the hype of the first two seasons? The bar has of course been set high, but it does feel like the cast is up to the challenge.

While season 2 was more of a spotlight on Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) and Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), moving forward you are going to see Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) have their own epic story. This will be exciting since we’ve had some time to see these two develop. Also, the story is not necessarily done for Kate! Ashley will be returning for season 3, making this a slightly-different situation to what we saw with Rege-Jean Page departing before season 2.

Unfortunately, there still is not too much information out there as to when new episodes are going to air, and we may have to be patient here for a good while. It’s not going to be back this year, and we have a hard time thinking it will come back in the winter, either. Spring, simmer, or even fall feels more realistic, and some of it may depend on how much space Netflix wants to have between this and the Queen Charlotte prequel.

Just in case you wanted to get all the more excited for season 3, Ashley is here to help! Check out some of what she had to say recently to People Magazine:

“I’m so excited for everyone to see Luke and Nicola’s season … They are carrying it so graciously, smashing it,” she continued. “I think the world’s not ready. They’re both stunning, both such talented actors.”

Filming is currently underway, so Simone has had ample opportunities to see the two of them in action. That could continue over the months ahead. We recognize that the wait for more is a pretty-painful one, but the end result could prove worthwhile and that’s what matters more than anything else.

