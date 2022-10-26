The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 9 spoilers: ‘Allegiance’ hints

Next week on Hulu you will see The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 9 arrive — why not learn a little more about it now?

First and foremost, the title here is “Allegiance,” and that could come down to a simple matter of where certain characters stand. June and Luke in this episode are most likely going to venture down to Gilead after hearing about the air strike from Mark; in some ways, this could be them reaffirming their ties to America / what is left of it. They are allowing Mark to take the lead. However, we don’t think that this means that the two are going to completely following orders once they are there.

In the end, the main allegiance that June and Luke have is to Hannah, which should not come as a shock to anyone out there. They will do anything and everything in their power to get their daughter back, and that’s why June was willing to entertain the offer from Lawrence to stay in New Bethlehem. She may hate Gilead and not altogether trust the Commander, but her hope to see Hannah again is always front of mind.

For Serena, meanwhile, we’re not sure she has allegiance to Gilead, Canada, or anyone at this point — her only tie may be to herself as a result of what she’s done.

To get a few more pieces of info, go ahead and check out the full The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 9 synopsis below:

Luke and June prepare for a rescue mission; Serena experiments with a number of new tactics as she seeks to have it all.

Of course, if Serena really thinks that she can “have it all,” then she is sorely mistaken. That’s something that feels like an impossibility, and we don’t think the end of this show is going to be Serena getting all she wants and an easy road to it.

