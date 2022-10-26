Manifest season 4 premiere spoilers: Josh Dallas on Ben’s mindset

Are you ready for the Manifest season 4 premiere to finally arrive on Netflix? We’ve been waiting on this a long time, and the return is finally around the corner!

When the show picks up, obviously there is a great deal of emotional aftermath that needs to be attended to. For starters Grace is dead, and even though there’s a two-year time jump coming, grief is not something you just get over. Ben has to wrap his head around that, plus of course the idea that Cal is suddenly older. There are a lot of mysteries around every corner, but is this something he really wants to even deal with at this point? These are good questions, but there is no clear answer.

For now, here is all star Josh Dallas had to say on this subject as a part of a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter:

“Ben’s road ahead is very difficult. We start part one of season four two years after where we left season three … So he has had a lot of time to throw anchor in this profound depth of anger and grief, and he’s questioning everything. He’s questioning everything about the callings, because as far as he’s concerned, they’ve given him nothing. They’ve only taken from him. So he wants nothing to do with them anymore.”

We’re of course excited to see if there’s a way for Ben to get his spirit and resolve back, largely because we think it is pretty darn essential. He could be the key to actually saving the passengers, so of course he’s not going to be of much use to anyone if he has isolated himself and isn’t there to regularly communicate or share any insight.

