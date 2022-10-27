Walker season 3 episode 5 spoilers: ‘Mum’s the Word’

Next week, you are going to have a chance to see Walker season 3 episode 5 on The CW, and there is already a lot we can say about it.

So where do we start? The title here is “Mum’s the Word,” and this is going to be a story that is stuffed full of a number of different twists and turns. It’s also going to be one that is very much a spotlight on the relationship between Walker and Cassie. They went through some growing pains last season, and we’ve seen some of those expand following Cordell’s capture. He’s had trouble getting back into the swing of things, and that has also led to some struggles when it comes to communication.

Below, you can check out the full Walker season 3 episode 5 synopsis with other insight on what lies ahead:

GROWING PAINS – During a would-be simple assignment, a misunderstanding causes Walker (Jared Padalecki) and Cassie (Ashley Reyes) to examine where they are in life and what lies ahead. Meanwhile, August (Kale Culley) strives to roll with the cool kids to disastrous results and Trey (Jeff Pierre) struggles with what being a Ranger means for his relationship with his mother. The episode was directed by Stephanie Martin and written by Blythe Ann Johnson (#305). Original airdate 11/3/2022. Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

By the end of the episode, it’s our hope that things can be in a little bit of a better place — or, at the very least, this is what we hope. We don’t exactly think that Walker or Cassie or going to be out of this job anytime soon, so why not have them take at least a few steps forward?

