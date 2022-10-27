American Horror Story: NYC episode 5 spoilers: Bad news?

American Horror Story: NYC episode 5 and episode 6 are both coming next week to FX, and you know there’s a lot of content in here! These episodes will bring us (shockingly) past the halfway point of the season, and in here of course there is a lot of stuff to get to. Let’s just say that we could be getting a few more answers about Fire Island, while at the same time we get a little more insight on the investigation in the city itself.

One thing we do appreciate, at least for now, is that the show seems to be keeping things relatively focused. Sometimes, this franchise tries to introduce too many characters than they know what to do with. For now, we’re grateful that this doesn’t seem to be taking place.

To get a few more bits and pieces of information now, all you have to do is check out synopses for both of these installments now.

Episode 5, “Bad Fortune” – Hannah receives concerning news while Patrick suffers a loss. The city’s most dangerous resident reveals his true motives. Written by Our Lady J & Jennifer Salt, directed by Paris Barclay.

Episode 6, “The Body” – A chilling event from Patrick’s past returns to haunt him. Gino and Henry are determined to uncover it at any cost. Written by Brad Falchuk & Manny Coto & Our Lady J, directed by John J. Gray.

What is Patrick’s secret? It’s possible that this could be a big part of resolving everything, and that’s what we have to hope for at this particular moment in time.

