Is Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19 new tonight on ABC, October 27?

Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? Are you going to be seeing this show yet again alongside the Station 19 spin-off show? Just as you would’ve imagined, there is a ton of stuff to dive into here.

So where should we start? There’s no sense in waiting, so let’s just go ahead and explain the good news. You are going to see the Ellen Pompeo and Jaina Lee Ortiz dramas on the air again! Not only that, but these episodes are going to be themed in part around Halloween, which is of course something that we very-much welcome. There will be a lot of fun moments throughout here! Of course, because these two shows are also dramas, there are going to be a lot of teary-eyed moments, as well.

To get some other information now, all you have to do is check out the synopses for both of them below.

Station 19 season 6 episode 4, “Demons” – Maya and Theo answer a call at a Halloween carnival; but when fire hits the corn maze, the dangers quickly escalate and Maya risks her own life to prove her worth to her increasingly hostile captain. Meanwhile, Station 19 hosts the neighborhood kids for trick-or-treating; a prank war breaks out in the house, and Jack is haunted by a ghost from his past on a new episode of “Station 19,” THURSDAY, OCT. 27 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Grey’s Anatomy season 19 episode 4, “Haunted” – It’s Halloween night at Grey Sloan Memorial. Meredith and Nick try to spend some alone time together; Levi is stressed due to overworking, and Winston and Owen have the interns practice trauma training on a real cadaver on a new episode of “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, OCT. 27 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Rest assured that these are also not going to be the last episodes before a hiatus, as there is something more coming in early November! We will have more insight on that in the near future…

