Euphoria season 3 premiere date: Impact of House of the Dragon

We recognize that there are a lot of different things to think about when it comes to Euphoria season 3 and, on the surface, House of the Dragon wouldn’t be one of them. These are two very different shows and really, the only things that they have in common are that 1) they both air on HBO and 2) they both tend to generate a great deal of viewership.

So how do the two matter in relation to each other now? Well, let’s just say that it has a good bit to do with scheduling. Even though neither one of these shows are going to be on the air for a good while, we still think that the network is actively thinking about when both of them are going to be coming out.

For the longest time, we’ve said here on the site that the Zendaya series could be back in January or February 2024. However, that could be around when House of the Dragon also comes back for more episodes. There is a roughly similar timeline for these shows since both are still waiting to get into production, and they could be waiting for a long time still.

So which one will come first? Based on post-production timelines alone, we’re inclined to think that you will be seeing Euphoria prior to House of the Dragon, which seems more likely to be a spring 2024 launch. It is very hard to imagine both of these shows coming on at the same time, largely because there’s no real reason for HBO to do that. Their #1 goal is always going to be working to accumulate more subscribers. Putting these two shows on at separate times potentially works to ensure people are on board their service for a little while longer.

Will this scheduling issue be resolved anytime soon? Probably not. As a matter of fact, we’ll be lucky if there are any answers at all in the immediate future.

