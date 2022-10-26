Bachelor in Paradise 8 episode 10 spoilers: Why is Justin back?

Next week on ABC you’re going to have a chance to see Bachelor in Paradise 8 episode 10, and you should absolutely prepare for drama. Plenty of it, in fact! We’ve made it through Split Week, but did you really think that it would be smooth sailing for the rest of the show? That’s just now what this series is! The crazy thing is that we’ve only recently passed the halfway point, so there is still a lot of other stuff to look forward to the rest of the way.

So what is the focal point of the drama coming up? Well, a lot of it is going to be tied to what Victoria decides to do moving forward. She’s at the center of a love triangle right now when it comes to Alex and Johnny, and she doesn’t know what she is going to do.

Also, we’re going to be seeing the return of Justin to the beach … but why? Didn’t he already go? Well, Rodney’s relationship with Eliza may not be anywhere near as secure as he previously thought that it was, and this could lead to some tense conversations. Kate is also going to be going on a date that does not involve Logan, which we’re sure will raise ALL sorts of questions from him as to whether or not he’s made the right choice.

Oh, and Shanae is going to go on another date, and for some reason she and Jacob are going to be exploring things before that. We’re honestly shocked that both of them are still there at this point, but we recognize that this is a show that incentivizes people trying to be in a relationship, even if it is probably not working at the end of the day.

