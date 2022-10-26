The Resident 100th episode: Did Conrad, Billie journey begin?

We know that much of The Resident’s big 100th episode was focused around the wedding of Kit and Bell, but there are other things worth discussing as well.

What’s one of the big ones? Think in terms of the state of things between Conrad and Billie. It does feel like moving forward, we could see something more develop between them. We know that Conrad is with Cade right now, but there is no guarantee that relationship will last. It’s almost symbolic that while she was back at the hospital, Matt Czuchry’s character was at the wedding, dancing with Billie. There is clearly an affection there, even if it isn’t turning into anything more. We at least know how she feels about him!

Speaking about the dance moment to TVLine, executive producer Amy Holden Jones does note that this could be a very important moment for the two — though we’ll have to see precisely where this leads:

“I think Conrad has been in denial about his feelings for the first half of the season … He truly is attracted to Cade, but that attraction was predicated on his mistaken notion that Billie, as Nic’s best friend, was off limits for him. During the dance, and in moments leading up to this dance, the chemistry between them begins to be undeniable.”

Obviously, this is still a long season and there is plenty of time left for things to shift and change … and we certainly hope that they can! One thing that are hoping to see moving forward is Conrad come to this realization and tell Cade if things aren’t going to work out. We don’t want her to be strung along, largely because she deserves happiness, even if it’s not happiness with Dr. Hawkins.

