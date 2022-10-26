Kung Fu season 3 episode 5 spoilers: What’s ahead in ‘Harvest’?

Next week on The CW, you will have a chance to see Kung Fu season 3 episode 5 on the air — want to learn more about it now?

First and foremost, we should note that the title here is “Harvest,” though that in itself may not tell you a lot about what’s coming. This is really a story that can be about a wide array of different things, and we’re going to see that play out in a multitude of ways. Take, for example, more concerns over the restaurant. Meanwhile, Nicky has to focus on Pei-Ling for a number of different reasons. Is she going to be okay? This is one of those episodes where clearly, the writers want there to be a sort of jeopardy.

Below, you can check out the full Kung Fu season 3 episode 5 synopsis with more insight on what lies ahead:

THE RACE TO SAVE PEI-LING – Nicky (Olivia Liang) is forced to put things with Bo (guest star Ben Levin) on the back burner while she figures out how to help Pei-Ling (Vanessa Kai.) Sebastian (JB Tadena) voices his concern to Mei-Li (Kheng Hua Tan) about corporate’s growing oversight on the restaurant. Althea (Shannon Dang) and Evan (Gavin Stenhouse) help Jin (Tzi Ma) after a local politician is robbed of some valuable research. Finally, Zhilan (Yvonne Chapman) makes her move. Jon Prasida and Eddie Liu also star. Marielle Woods directed the episode written by Melissa Rundle (#305). Original airdate 11/2/2022. Every episode of KUNG FU will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

The craziest thing right now is simply that we’re only entering episode 5. Five. If things are already this super-intense, can you really imagine where they are going to be in the weeks and months ahead?

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Kung Fu right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Kung Fu season 3 episode 5 on The CW?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are other updates coming you don’t want to miss. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







