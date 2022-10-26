Stargirl season 3 episode 9 spoilers: Prepare for ‘The Monsters’

Next week on Stargirl season 3 episode 9, there is so much to be amped-up on. After all, the two-part Infinity Inc. story is over. Yet, there is still SO much more coming when it comes to drama, action, and excitement.

Also, there are reasons to be nervous given that the title for this episode has “The Monsters” in the name. There are some huge reveals coming and at this point, everything has to accelerate. Remember that there are only so many episodes left at this season, and beyond just that, there is no 100% assurance that there will be a season 4. We gotta live in the moment with Courtney Whitmore and the rest of our main characters as we prepare for some pretty big showdowns.

Below, you can see the full Stargirl season 3 episode 9 synopsis with other updates on what lies ahead:

CONFRONTING THE TRUTH – After a recent experience renews Courtney’s (Brec Bassinger) confidence, she sets out to make amends with those around her. Jakeem (Alkoya Brunson) puts his foot down after Mike (Trae Romano) shares his latest plan. Finally, Beth (Anjelika Washington) makes a major discovery that leads to a terrifying battle no one saw coming. Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Cameron Gellman, Neil Hopkins, Joy Osmanski and Hunter Sansone also star. Andi Armaganian directed the episode written by Geoff Johns (#309). Original airdate 11/2/2022. Every episode of DC’S STARGIRL will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Just in case you want one more tease before we wrap things up here, let’s just go ahead and note that the title for episode 10 is “The Killer.” That in itself tells you just how important it’s going to be.

