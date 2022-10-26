Bachelor in Paradise 8 episode 9: Did Shanae, Jill leave Paradise?

Tonight, we knew from the get-go that Bachelor in Paradise 8 episode 9 was going to be absolutely chaotic, and for many reasons.

At the center of it, of course, was a chance to see some of the women arrive back to Paradise after spending time at the hotel with some other men. While a few entertained some advances, none of them opted to come back in a new relationship. The same can’t be said for the guys. Logan is with Kate now, whereas Jacob has realized that Jill is not his person. What does that mean? Well, it effectively meant some big breakups were coming and plenty of tears … but also some confrontations.

This is where we come to Shanae. Remember that there were scenes in some of the previews already featuring her and Kate in the midst of some confrontation. We knew this was coming, but we also knew it’d probably not change anything. Also, there were plenty of previews showing Jill running the other direction from the beach as soon as possible. This was, after all, the sum of all of her worst fears.

In the aftermath of all of this, Jill did decide to leave, while also being self-aware enough to admit that she was crying over someone in Jacob who sold his couch for cash. We absolutely do think that there’s a chance she gets asked back moving forward, even though it remains to be said if she actually will. This experience was hard for her, and we don’t exactly think that this whole Split Week twist was altogether fun or exciting for anyone involved.

As for Shanae, she stuck around! She is not giving up yet, but things are going to be super-awkward after that confrontation with Kate.

