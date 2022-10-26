Big Sky season 3 episode 7 spoilers: New evidence surfaces!

Big Sky season 3 episode 7 is going to air on ABC next week, and there are a few things worth mentioning about this in advance. First and foremost, that this is going to be a really crazy hour of TV. How in the world could it not based on where we are in the season?

First and foremost, the title for this hour is “Come Get Me” — there’s a lot of different meanings to this, and some of them are ominous. It’s also going to be a chance to get a little bit closer to some answers on an extremely important case. We hope you’re ready, since there are chances for twists and turns around every single corner here!

Below, you can check out the full Big Sky season 3 episode 7 synopsis with a few more details all about what’s coming up next:

“Come Get Me” – When shocking new evidence surfaces from the “Bleeding Heart Murder Case,” Jenny and Beau team up with Cassie and achieve a major breakthrough. Elsewhere, Buck struggles with his moral ambiguity, and cracks begin to form in his and Sunny’s marriage on “Big Sky: Deadly Trails,” WEDNESDAY, NOV. 2 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, LV) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Let’s talk about Sunny for a moment here — if things start to crack with her marriage, that could easily mean that things could crack for ALL of the secrets that she has been hiding at the moment. We’re excited to dive into that! This has been such a fascinating role for Reba McEntire to play. She’s brought her all to it, and it is absolutely very-much different from anything that we have seen from her in the past.

