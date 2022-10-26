Stranger Things season 5 premiere date: It will be 2024 … right?

We are going to get to see Stranger Things season 5 premiere in 2024 … aren’t we? It couldn’t possibly be any later than that, right?

The very first thing that we should do within this piece is hand over what we can say with all certainty right now. First and foremost, the writers are already at work on new episodes! This means that there’s already a timetable set, and we think that they are setting the stage for the cameras to start at some point early on in 2023. This would pave the way, at least in theory, for the series to come back in 2024.

Here is where things get messy: This is a show that takes a long time to film, even if it’s doing less episodes than a lot of other series out there. That’s because a lot of the episodes are also longer than what you tend to see elsewhere; season 4 had some massive, feature-length ones! That’s without also accounting for the extremely long post-production window that is also required, and must be taken into account in its own way.

All of this is why you can’t rule out entirely that the show will be waiting in the wings until 2025 … though that may be a little bit extreme. One of the most important things to remember here is that season 4 took so long in part because of all the things mentioned, but also the global health crisis. There are still some protocols in place but in general, we do think things will be a little bit smoother this time around. Sure, we could be waiting until mid-to-late 2024 to see the cast and crew back on the service, but we’re going to stay optimistic about that until we hear something otherwise.

Hopefully, Netflix will be releasing some more insight in 2023 — it’s clear they will keep us waiting for a little while.

