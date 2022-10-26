Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? We’ve been lucky to get season 8 episodes weekly ever since the premiere; is that about to change?

We wish the news we were about to share was of the slightly more pleasant persuasion but unfortunately, it’s not. The medical drama is not going to be back tonight, as we’re in the first official hiatus of the season. Luckily, it’s a short one: Starting next week on November 2, you will see the franchise back with some stories that could surprise on multiple levels. For starters, Crockett could get pseudo-famous! Also, we tend to think we could be getting more clues soon about Ethan’s exit. The plan is for Brian Tee to depart the show later this year; it’s not a huge surprise when you think about his limited screen time last year. Nonetheless, we do consider it to be pretty darn sad.

Now, let’s go ahead and share details on the next TWO episodes of Chicago Med, just to get you more hyped in the future.

Season 8 episode 6, “Mama Said There Would Be Days Like This” – 11/02/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Crockett adjusts to his newfound fame when he helps Will treat a local restaurant owner. Ethan, Charles and Goodwin aid a new mother worried about hurting her baby. Maggie and Vanessa clash with a patient eager to get back to work. TV-14

Season 8 episode 7, “The Clothes Make the Man… Or Do They?” – 11/09/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Med runs out of scrubs, forcing the staff to improvise. The life of Archer’s son is in danger. Crockett and Charles help a kidney transplant patient experiencing psychosis. Hannah and Will grow closer. TV-14

How do you run out of scrubs at a hospital? On paper, absolutely this very idea sounds ridiculous … but then you remember supply-chain issues. With that in mind, all of it sounds so-much more realistic and like something that could happen at any given moment.

