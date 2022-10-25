A Million Little Things season 5 premiere date: Potential endgame

A Million Little Things season 5 is coming to ABC! It’s great to know that new episodes are in the works, and hopefully happier times are ahead for some characters. (Of course, we’re thinking here about Gary first and foremost.)

Unfortunately, there is a pretty large caveat to what is being planned at the moment: The simple fact that we’re inching close to a potential end. While it is not confirmed at the moment, there are rumors and stories aplenty that season 5 is going to be the final one. We are going into it with that expectation since otherwise, we run the risk of a letdown later. This show is all about emotion, so it’s better to be emotionally prepared early as opposed to blindsided down the road.

So if season 5 is the end, how will it be announced or promoted? We do think that ABC is going to got for a nostalgic angle, looking back at the first four seasons to better set the stage for what lies ahead. We tend to think they’ll highlight the big moments and the friendships that make this ensemble precisely who they are. There could be teases of Eddie, Katherine, and other characters mixed in there, as well.

Let’s also just hope that this big push, whenever it happens, also takes its time and isn’t rushed at the last second. There needs to be a buildup for whatever is next, both to make sure viewers know it is coming back and for us to wrap our head around a possible end. If the series is back in January (not confirmed, but possible), we think announcing it next month will give us ample time.

For now, signs point to a premiere date at some point before the end of March — if that changes, we will of course let you know.

What do you think A Million Little Things season 5 will do to set the stage for a big conclusion?

