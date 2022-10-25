La Brea season 2 episode 6 spoilers: Gavin’s confrontation

Next week on La Brea season 2 episode 6, you’re going to see a story titled “Lazarus” — and of course, that name has us thinking.

As so many of you may be speculating already, the title here feels like a reference to someone coming back from the dead. On paper, that is crazy; however, isn’t almost everything about this show crazy? We’re not sure that a literal resurrection is in the cards here, but this story could play around with the idea of an idea being brought back; or, someone presumed dead re-emerging. No matter what happens, things are going to get chaotic as the storyline surrounding the Building starts to become more and more prominent. We just hope that you’re ready…

Below, you can check out the full La Brea season 2 episode 6 synopsis with other updates all about what lies ahead:

11/01/2022 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Tuesday) : When their plan to infiltrate the Building goes awry, Gavin finds himself face-to-face with its enigmatic leader. Eve, Levi, Sam and Izzy are forced to rely on a former adversary to lead a rescue attempt. In 1988, Josh and Riley enjoy some fun before a startling turn. TV-PG

There is one other thing that we should say at the moment — this is likely the last installment before a brief hiatus. Because of midterm elections, episode 7 will most likely not air until November 15. Hopefully, “Lazarus” ends in a way that gets everyone excited for what the future could hold. Knowing what we do about this show right now, it feels pretty clear to assume this story is going to end with some sort of big cliffhanger that raises questions and has you screaming at the TV.

Oh, and are we going to see Josh and Riley get out of 1988 at some point in the future? We hope so.

Related – Check out more news on La Brea now, including other insight on what’s to come

What are you most excited to see when it comes to La Brea season 2 episode 6 on NBC?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







