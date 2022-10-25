Grey’s Anatomy season 19 episode 5: How Jackson returns

There’s a chance that you may have heard already that Jesse Williams will be back as Jackson for Grey’s Anatomy season 19 episode 5. Even if you did, though, you may still have questions. Take, for example, how the character returns, plus the impact that he has on some other people in the cast.

Luckily, we can at least help to some extent with all of this now! ABC has officially unveiled the synopsis for episode (titled “When I Get to the Border”), and it confirms that Jackson will not be heading to Seattle for this story. Instead, Meredith will be visiting him for a change:

“When I Get to the Border” – Bailey and Addison take a road trip to volunteer at a family planning center, but a patient’s ectopic pregnancy leads to complications. Elsewhere, the interns play detective about Lucas’ relationship with Amelia, and Meredith catches up with Jackson on a trip to Boston when “Grey’s Anatomy” airs THURSDAY, NOV. 3 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

We know that Jackson is working on the foundation now on the East Coast, and that Tom Koracick and April are both out there working with him, as well. (Greg Germann will be a part of this episode; there is less news when it comes to Sarah Drew.) Williams is also directing this episode, but don’t expect his on-screen presence to be constant from here on out — earlier today, it was revealed that the actor is joining Only Murders in the Building season 3 in a recurring role.

Is it possible that Meredith will get some advice from Jackson about her future? We wonder that mostly because she will be exiting the show (at least as an on-screen presence) after episode 8. We know that her kids have something to do with her exit, so what if she takes a job at the foundation to ensure a different work-life balance? It’s at least something to wonder.

