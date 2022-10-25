American Horror Story: NYC episode 3, episode 4 expectations

Tomorrow night on FX, you are going to see the story of American Horror Story: NYC continue with episode 3 and episode 4. Are you ready for what lies ahead?

Based on what we saw in the first two episodes, there are a number of different threads that need to be addressed this week. So where do we begin? Think in terms of Big Daddy, first and foremost, given that this character has been established as the de-facto Big Bad and the real villain of this story. However, is this really the case? We’re prepared for some sort of twist in these two episodes that offers more context, mainly because we’ve seen with characters like Twisty and Mr. Jingles before that AHS villains are not always who they appear to be on the surface.

Beyond just that, prepare for these episodes to address further one of the central conflicts between Gino and Patrick: How much the police really care about what is happening to gay men in the city. Gino wants Patrick to do more, but will he? Will the NYPD start to care at large? There are so many real-life parallels between told here between the show and what was going on at that time, and we expect some of that to slowly boil over.

The same goes for what’s happening with the deer on Fire Island. Unlike Big Daddy, we don’t expect quick resolution there. What’s happening will most likely continue to course through the story at a slow, steady pace before really starting to go in crazy directions later on down the road. We don’t expect these episodes to deliver all the answers, but we need more context on a few different characters (take Sam) and also how some of these disparate stories start to connect.

What do you most want to see on American Horror Story: NYC episode 3 and episode 4?

