NCIS season 20 episode 7: Where is the first promo?

Do you find yourself hunting down more news when it comes to NCIS season 20 episode 7, including the first promo? We certainly don’t blame you, given that we’ve had a good run of episodes as of late and with that always comes a desire for more.

Unfortunately, this is where we do come in with the bad news — but also an explanation for what’s going on.

If you watched last night’s installment “The Good Fighter,” then you recognize already that there was no preview for what is coming up next. Is that unfortunate? Yes, but also not a huge shock. There is no new episode on October 31 due to Halloween, and there is also no episode on November 7. (The reasoning for this hiatus is a little more unclear, but it may be a contingency in case CBS wants to preview the midterm elections.) Since the next new episode is not coming until November 14, that means that the network is in no real rush to promote it. If we’re lucky, we are going to get a little something more here when we get around to the first Monday of next month. Sometimes, CBS will use repeats to promote new episodes, provided that they are only one week away.

We do think there is a good air of mystery all about what lies ahead at this point. Over the past several weeks, we do feel like it was easier to predict the upcoming stories since every major character got their own spotlight. However, everyone’s had one at this point. You can argue that Jimmy and Jessica basically split their spotlight episode, but we do think it still counts to a certain extent. No matter what the writers do from here, we’re sure there will continue to be some good character stuff — mixed, of course, with a compelling case.

