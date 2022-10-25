Black Mirror season 6 premiere date: What is Netflix doing?

There’s no question at this point that the quest to get a Black Mirror season 6 premiere date is far from easy, especially since so little has been said about the show as of late.

So what can we say at the moment? That part is pretty simple. We know that there IS another season of the dystopian series from Charlie Brooker. Earlier this year, reports came in suggesting that this batch of episodes will be larger than what we got in season 5, and some of the stories being planned are highly ambitious. Aaron Paul and Kata Mara are supposedly some of the actors involved this time around.

However, for the time being that is more or less it. With Black Mirror we are talking about one of the most mysterious franchises in all of television, as episodes film under a veil of secrecy and with producers doing everything they can to ensure that spoilers don’t get out there. More episodes are coming, and we do personally think that we’ll see them over the course of the next year.

This is just not one of those situations where we can plan like we do with the average show under the sun. It’s very well possible that Netflix could announce the show’s premiere date just a week or two before they come back; they could surprise us in every which-way. The thing about Black Mirror is that it benefits from immersion, and from people being away to watch the episodes without any outside noise. Because of the name recognition of this show and the devoted fan base, there’s really not that much that they have to do when it comes to marketing.

The biggest thing that we can tell you here is actually rather simple: Black Mirror season 6 is still happening. Even if you aren’t hearing all that much about it right now, that doesn’t mean that the show is canceled or that Netflix has re-thought previous plans. We’re just going to be patient, but also ready for an announcement at any given moment.

