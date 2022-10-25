Blue Bloods season 13 episode 4 photo: What’s ahead for Jamie?

There are some things to look forward to when it comes to Blue Bloods season 13 episode 4 this Friday, including a big Jamie Reagan story.

Entering the season, we firmly expected the story we were most excited about to be Erin running for District Attorney. After all, consider just how many stories could be crafted from that! Unfortunately, the writers really haven’t done that much with it. This may be because of an aversion to anything remotely political, or just because it is a little too serialized for a show that often is as procedural as they come.

Because of all of this, our attention has shifted the past two weeks to Will Estes’ character, who clearly has some interesting things going on now as a field intelligence sergeant. One of his responsibilities is interviewing potential assets who are brought in, and then making deals with the DA’s Office in return for their testimony. It is a difficult job to do, and it requires him to often tow a line that doesn’t make him a lot of friends anywhere. It’s also one that he cannot do alone.

The synopsis for episode 4 mentions that “Jamie interviews a decorated officer to join his Field Intel team,” and that could be what is going on in the photo above. It makes sense for him to want some of the best to come on board his squad, but here’s the question: If you are another officer, why take the job? One asset may be not having to be out in the field potentially as much, but it also is a thankless job where sometimes, you have to negotiate to get criminals lesser sentences just so you can take down a bigger fish down the road.

Related – Want to get a few more insights on this Blue Bloods episode, including the stories for all of the other characters here?

What do you most want to see when it comes to Blue Bloods season 13 episode 4 over on CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







