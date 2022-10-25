The Patient season 2: Is it renewed, canceled? FX, Hulu’s decision

Following the finale today on Hulu, can you expect to see The Patient season 2 ever come to fruition? Or, is this truly meant to be a limited series?

The reason we pose the question like this is rather simple: There are a lot of shows out there that claim to be a “limited series” only to balk at the label after the fact. We’ve seen this happen, after all, time and time again. Think of Big Little Lies and even Nine Perfect Strangers as fine examples of that. The Patient, an FX production that streams exclusively on Hulu, has the sort of pedigree that would make executives want more. Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields are the creative minds behind the show, and they have one of the best shows of the past several years on their resume already in The Americans.

(Warning: SPOILERS ahead from the season 1 finale.)

The real problem with doing a season 2 here is that it would be a completely different show. At the end of the season 1 finale, Sam ended up killing his long-captured therapist Alan, only to eventually chain himself up in the hopes that he would not kill again. So much of this show revolved around the performances of Domhnall Gleeson and Steve Carell and in the end, it’s hard to imagine the show being or looking the same without one of them there. Is it possible that Sam eventually gets un-shackled? Sure, but there’s no guarantee that we will see it. This does still feel like a limited series, and Fields tells TVLine that he is happy to leave the rest of the story open for interpretation, at least for the time being:

…I think [what happens to Sam from here] is a question about story that takes place after we’re done writing, and really, those are the questions we’re excited and enthusiastic for everybody to be discussing afterwards.

If there is another season, aren’t those questions more directly answered? We tend to think so. Never say never, but we wouldn’t expect anything more. (Weisberg tells the aforementioned publication that while there have been jokes about season 2 storylines, there has not been a single serious discussion as of yet.)

Do you want to see The Patient season 2 happen down the road?

Do you want to see The Patient season 2 happen down the road?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

