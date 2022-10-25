The Flash season 9 spoilers: Batwoman star Javicia Leslie cast

We have absolutely been curious for a while as to what would happen on The Flash season 9, but let’s just say the mystery is now that much more interesting.

According to a report coming in now via Entertainment Weekly, you are going to be seeing Batwoman star Javicia Leslie come on board the Arrowverse show for some sort of important role. Is she play Ryan Wilder, or some other character altogether? This remains a mystery.

Personally, we’d of course love for there to be some sort of Batwoman appearance on this show. While we know that the series had some measure of closure at the end of season 3, the cancellation was still super-frustrating since there was clearly so much more story that could’ve been told here. It is one of many shows on The CW to get the boot, including Legends of Tomorrow. Of course, we’d love to see that show get some sort of curtain call here, as well. We recognize that it is not necessarily the job of The Flash to bring closure to the entire Arrowverse, but we do think it would be a great opportunity to honor this entire world.

We know that we’ll be seeing Grant Gustin and the rest of the cast at some point in the new year, and it’s our hope that over the next few months, we’re going to have a chance to learn a little bit more on what lies ahead. We know that season 8 ended with an interesting cliffhanger that suggested we’d be meeting Cobalt Blue, another iconic character from the comics. We hope that the show can do that story justice, as well as celebrating almost a decade of great stuff.

