The Rookie: Feds season 1 episode 6 spoilers: Fear ‘The Reaper’

Next week on The Rookie: Feds season 1 episode 6, you are going to have a chance to experience a story titled “The Reaper.” What lies ahead here? Let’s just say that from the get-go, it feels like there is a lot of good stuff to be excited about here.

Take, for starters, the opportunity to see Simone and Carter on an undercover mission. We’re always going to appreciate that, especially when their target is an international assassin with a really intimidating name. There’s going to be some comedy here and there, but also plenty of action at the same time. Simone is still fairly new to the FBI world, and that means that she’ll have to work on balancing out certain parts of her life. That includes trying to spend time with anyone outside of the job.

To get a little more information now, go ahead and check out the full The Rookie: Feds season 1 episode 6 synopsis below:

“The Reaper” – When Simone and Carter go undercover to find an international assassin known as The Reaper, a prisoner seeking bail recognizes Carter and nearly blows his cover. Laura and Brendon trace a lead on The Reaper’s assault rifle while Brendon works to heal his relationship with his father. Meanwhile, Simone’s demanding work schedule puts a strain on her relationship with Dina on an all-new episode of “The Rookie: Feds,” TUESDAY, NOV. 1 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

In case you did not know, there are going to be plenty of additional opportunities to see Niecy Nash-Betts and the rest of the cast in action this season. The Rookie: Feds was picked up for a full season! It’s too early to know what the future will hold beyond that, but clearly ABC has some confidence in the show, especially when it comes to people checking it out after the fact.

