SEAL Team season 6 episode 7 spoilers: Back to Syria?

Following this past episode of SEAL Team, it was clear that Bravo Team could still have more work left to do in Syria. The mission did not end there the way that anyone wanted, even if we were happy that Jason and the rest of the team was able to come back and help out Clay.

Now, everything could be starting to kick off again in a way that raises the stakes … and causes a lot of chaos as we move into the end of the season. For some more news, go ahead and check out the full SEAL Team season 6 episode 7 synopsis below:

BRAVO is called back to Syria to handle some unfinished business.

Yes, that’s about as short a synopsis as you’re going to get for a show like this, but what REALLY matters is what happens once Bravo touches down. We already know a good bit in terms of the lay of the land in Syria, as well as what the SEALs are all up against. We know already that things are going to be super-messy and they could be even more so moving forward.

Here’s another thing to remember at the moment here: There are only four episodes left in the season! Because the show has a shorter overall order at the streaming service, you have to prepare for things to move pretty darn quickly. You’re going to see (hopefully) the whole team work together better than they have in the past. One of the biggest issues for Jason in particular is that he hasn’t been able to stay out of his own way. Also, he hasn’t had a whole lot of trust in Omar. They all want the same thing, so in order to achieve some legitimate results, they have to get on the same page.

