Is FBI: Most Wanted new tonight on CBS? Are we going to be going to see season 4 episode 6 arrive in a matter of hours?

Over the past few years, we’ve been lucky to have a real stream of new episodes. Unfortunately, we’ve officially made it to the end of the road for now. Not only is there no new episode tonight on the network, but there isn’t another one currently set until we get around to Tuesday, November 15. So what in the world is going on here? Well, part of the hiatus is due to CBS wanting the production to get some more stories banked in advance. Meanwhile, another part of it is due to the midterm elections coming on November 8. Waiting until the 15th will make it that we most likely get at least two or three episodes in a row. (Note that FBI is airing a special episode on the 6th, but International is also returning from its own long hiatus on November 15.)

Now, why not talk more about the next story for Dylan McDermott and the rest of the cast? Season 4 episode 6 is titled “Patent Pending,” and the synopsis below has some more insight all about what lies ahead here:

“Patent Pending” – After a tech entrepreneur is abducted from a rave in Brooklyn and found bludgeoned to death at his estate in Connecticut, Remy and the team must dive into the world of psychedelics to find his killer, on the CBS Original series FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, Nov. 15 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

If you have seen a lot of FBI: Most Wanted over the years, then you probably have a good sense already of what’s coming up next. Be prepared for an episode with a number of twists, but also a dangerous case that will test the agents like no other.

