Is FBI: International new tonight on CBS? Are we going to be seeing another chapter of the crime procedural in the near future?

Of course, it goes without saying that we want some more of this story — how in the world could we not? We’re talking here about a crime procedural that manages to bring at least something different to the table, and it stands out amidst the rest of the franchise.

Unfortunately, here is where some of the bad news comes into play, as we are officially now at the first major hiatus of the season. We are going to be waiting for a while to see the show come back. There’s no specific reason for the hiatus this week, but we are going to be stuck waiting until Tuesday, November 15 to see it return to CBS. (Some of this, at least in the long-term, is due to the presence of the midterm elections.)

So what is there to look forward to when the series does come back? Below, you can check out the full FBI: International season 2 episode 6 synopsis with some other great details:

“Call It Anarchy” – Vo’s friend from the U.S. Navy calls in a favor to help find her missing nephew in Crete. Meanwhile, Forrester hangs back in Budapest to take care of personal business, on the CBS Original series FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, Nov. 15 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Our hope here when the dust settles is that we’ll get at least one or two episodes after this before we get to another hiatus. This franchise does tend to air in bursts, and November is typically a time that major networks want to get as much out of their big shows as possible. It’s sweeps! This is always important when you think about ratings.

What do you most want to see when it comes to FBI: International season 2 episode 6 when it eventually airs?

