Heels season 2 premiere date: Is any news coming soon?

Is there hope for news on Heels season 2 at some point in the coming months … or are we just setting ourselves up for failure here?

If you find yourselves really hoping to get something more on the series before too long, we know that you’re not alone. The first season has been over for a long time and beyond just that, filming also wrapped for season 2 some time ago. The ball is now in Starz’s court, but we thought it’d be prudent to explain right now just how long we could be waiting, and some of the other stuff that is currently (and quite unfortunately) still standing in the way.

First and foremost, know that the roster for the rest of this year on the premium-cable network is pretty stacked. While Power Book III: Raising Kanan may be over, Starz has another new coming in Dangerous Liaisons. They also have Step Up, The BMF Documentary, and The Serpent Queen on the roster right now, and much of this will carry through over the next several weeks. Meanwhile, BMF season 2 is slated to start in January and we’re still waiting for news on the other Power shows (Ghost season 3 already wrapped filming), the first half of Outlander season 7, and also Hightown.

We should note that on paper, we wouldn’t be shocked if Heels is paired with BMF at some point in January, mostly because it would make more sense to pair the Stephen Amell wrestling drama up with it than a show like Outlander. We do think it needs to be paired with one of the network’s larger hits, mostly for the sake of acquiring an even larger fan base. While we do think the first season of the show was creatively strong, it’s also not lost on us that it wasn’t one of Starz’s most-popular scripted entities and it was on the bubble leading up to a season 2 renewal.

Heels needs every opportunity to succeed; let’s just hope that it gets that and then some for season 2.

What do you most want to see from Heels season 2, whether it be a premiere date or some story details?

