The Wheel of Time season 2 premiere date: A possible winter start?

If you find yourselves ready for The Wheel of Time season 2 to premiere on Amazon Prime, you are far from alone. Just consider how long we’ve been waiting already since season 1! While the folks at the streaming service have shared a few details for what lies ahead, they also have not shared a full trailer or a date … at least as of yet.

So is there anything to hope for here? Probably not too much in terms of what we’re getting this year. We’ve already noted that the show is still months away. If we’re lucky, maybe Prime Video will announce a premiere date before we get to December 31.

Now that we’ve said that, can we cross our fingers and hope for a start in February or March? There are a lot of reasons to think that this could make sense. Take, for starters, the fact that winter tends to be a great time for TV shows in general to come on the air. Viewers are cooped-up inside and in the end, there is a good chance that you can snag a large viewership as a result of that. We also know that there is some big competition a little later this year and in general, we tend to think that some of this is competition that Amazon should want to avoid. (Think along the lines of The Witcher, Severance, Bridgerton, The Morning Show, and a number of other shows that are coming over the course of 2023.)

Also, it’s important to remember here that there is value in making the wait between seasons as short as humanly possible. We tend to think that this is important for almost any show, but probably even more so one that has so much hype behind it already. Given that filming is already underway on season 3, clearly there’s a hope that there won’t be much of a break between the second and third installments.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Wheel of Time right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Wheel of Time season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: Amazon Prime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







