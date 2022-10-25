New Amsterdam season 5 episode 7 spoilers: ‘Maybe Tomorrow’

Next week New Amsterdam season 5 episode 7 is coming to NBC, and there is clearly one thing we can say about it already. This story, titled “Maybe Tomorrow,” is going to be one of the most topical out of any we’ve had a chance to see with this show.

Why? At the center of it will be a discussion of a recent Supreme Court decision of Roe v. Wade, and what the aftermath of that could mean to mothers both now and in the future. While this episode has a broader discussion on the subject, it won’t forget about some of the individual conversations that are needed along the way.

To get a few more details, be sure to check out the full New Amsterdam season 5 episode 7 synopsis:

11/01/2022 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : The New Amsterdam staff grapple with the aftermath of the recent Supreme Court decision … Wilder counsels a woman whose pregnancy puts her life in danger … At Brantley’s urging, Max endeavors to find a healthcare solution for out-of-state patients. Bloom reveals monumental news to Reynolds. TV-14

It goes without saying that this is about as important of a conversation as we’re going to see on a show like this in 2022, and we are very-much grateful that it’s one that can be had prior to the series going off the air. We recognize fully that the show is in its final season and there is only so much time left; the fact that New Amsterdam is using an episode to discuss it at this point shows just how important it is.

By the end of this episode, we’ll be beyond the halfway point of the season. With that in mind, we tend to think that things are only going to get more emotional from here on out. Steel yourselves for whatever lies ahead here.

