NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 4: Is Sam’s son in trouble?

NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 4 is set to arrive on CBS this Sunday, and based on all early intel, this story will be big for Sam. After all, there are three generations of Hanna men who will be front and center here!

For the second straight week, you are going to see Sam’s father play a role in at least one storyline. Meanwhile, Sam’s son Aiden will also be back on the show, but in a particularly difficult way. He is going to find himself suspected of causing a plane crash, and it could be up to LL Cool J’s character and the rest of the team to help. (We hope that we’re going to see more of Callen within “Dead Stick,” given that he was MIA from this past episode.)

To get a few more details all about what you can expect to see here, go ahead and check out the full NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 4 synopsis below:

“Dead Stick” – When Aiden Hanna’s plane crashes and he is accused of being at fault for the accident, the NCIS team must investigate to clear his name. Also, Rountree considers how he wants to handle the aftermath of the incident with the LAPD and Sam finds a new caretaker for his father, on the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, Oct. 30 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

By the end of this episode, hopefully Aiden is in a better spot, mostly because the Hanna family has already gone through enough. We want to see Aidan have a successful career both now and in the future; this is the sort of thing that if true, could severely damage both his life now and also his future. There is a vast ripple effect that would come into play here.

Related – Check out some more news when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 4 this Sunday?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates on the series. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







