Quantum Leap season 1 episode 7 spoilers: A Halloween priest

There are a few different things to note in advance about Quantum Leap season 1 episode 7, and let’s start with the setting: Halloween night!

We’ll admit that we’re somewhat surprised that the show is even airing a new installment on October 31, given that this is something that a lot of networks aren’t even considering. Luckily, the hope may here be that by 10:00 p.m. Eastern, people will be done passing out candy and are ready for some TV.

Hopefully, this particular episode will be worth the wait! The title here is “O Ye of Little Faith” and this time around, we’re going to be seeing Ben take on a surprising new identity: That of a priest. Oh, and there is a Halloween story because why not? Since this is set during the holiday, it makes all the sense in the world for the show to present a narrative on that subject.

Below, you can check out the full Quantum Leap season 1 episode 7 synopsis with more insight as to what lies ahead:

10/31/2022 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Monday) : Ben leaps into a priest who has been called to assist a family in crisis on Halloween night. As he delves into mysterious and inexplicable events, he’s forced to muster all his resources as a scientist before time runs out. TV-14

By the end of this episode, it’s our hope that we not only get a satisfying conclusion, but also one that really alters the course of the future. There are still a lot of questions about what Ben’s initial goals were with this project. Was there a chance that he was actually trying to leap into the future? That theory was certainly deposited tonight, as he may have found something else out that no one else either knows or understands just yet.

