The Resident season 6 episode 7 return date: After the wedding…

Following tonight’s new episode, are you excited to learn The Resident season 6 episode 7 return date at Fox, or more on what lies ahead?

There are a couple of different things that are well-worth pointing out here, starting with the fact that unfortunately, you will be waiting for a little while to see episode 7 (titled “The Chimera”). For now, the plan is for the show to air on Tuesday, November 8 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern. So why the wait? Well, a lot of that is due to November 1 being a date within the World Series. There’s always at least a brief hiatus this time of year due to baseball, so you shouldn’t be that surprised that this is happening again.

What is a little more surprising is that Fox is still planning to air The Resident despite this being the date of the midterm elections. It is very well possible that the show either gets preempted or delayed, so we are keeping that in the back of our mind.

To get a few more details on what lies ahead, go ahead and check out the full The Resident season 6 episode 7 synopsis with other updates on what lies ahead:

When a prison doctor believes a death row inmate is lying about his symptoms, Conrad and Raptor are called in to examine him. Meanwhile, Devon sees a traveling British couple who are nervous about the cost of American healthcare, and Kit and Bell meet with the Georgia Governor in the all-new “The Chimera” episode of The Resident airing Tuesday, Nov. 8 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RES-604) (TV-14 D,L,V)

Another thing to remember here is that Malcolm-Jamal Warner is the director of this episode! He’s obviously someone who knows the show inside and out and we know he’ll be capable of crafting a really fantastic hour of TV.

