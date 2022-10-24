The Resident season 6 episode 6: The path to Bell, Kit’s wedding

Tomorrow night on Fox, The Resident season 6 episode 6 is going to be here, and it is going to be a pretty special occasion. Not only is this the 100th episode of the series, but it’s also the wedding of Kit and Bell! Of course, we imagine that this is going to be a fun, celebratory occasion, as it allows the entire cast and crew to come together with a common goal in mind.

Of course, not everything is going to go according to plan … especially in the early going. The episode will open with the rehearsal dinner, and you will see some more problems with that right now. Speaking in a new interview with TV Insider, here is some of what Jane Leeves had to say about the story picks up:

Everybody’s distracted! The bridesmaids’ dresses didn’t quite make it, so people have to go off and find those. I’m desperately trying to get a meeting with our new governor, who’s planning to slash Chastain’s budget. And there’s a huge medical crisis, which pulls several wedding guests and the groom himself off.

Could you expect anything else for a show of this nature? We do think that there’s going to be a lot of work to ensure that the medical crisis is resolved, but on the other side, we could end up also have something that is really sweat and pays off the journey beautifully.

We know that The Resident is a show that has a lot of heartbreak, and we’re still not over what happened with Conrad and Nic. That’s what makes this wedding all the more important for the sake of giving us a reason to smile. There is going to be more drama later, so can we just have a reason to smile here first?

