Squid Game season 2 premiere date: What is Netflix’s main goal?

We recognize already that when it comes to Squid Game season 2, we’re pretty darn far away from Netflix sharing more info. The acclaimed series is still in the writing process, and it probably won’t be until the new year before production kicks off.

So yea, we’re going to need a LOT of patience in the near future. In a way, though, the same goes for the streaming service. remember for a moment that they want the show back as soon as anyone! This is one of their biggest hits, and getting it back on the air works in order to ensure they keep a ton of subscribers.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Squid Game updates!

What Netflix has to figure out in the interim here is actually quite simple: What can they do in order to ensure that they keep people engaged. How can you build excitement for a show that is pretty darn secretive a lot of the time? We do tend to think that this is easier said than done on a number of different levels. First and foremost here, the priority has to be that they still find a way to keep teasing what’s ahead, whether it be new photos or little, cryptic messages during the production process. We don’t expect to see Squid Game on the air again until 2024 and by that time, there’s a chance a lot of people may forget about some of the finer details for season 1. They have to remember this!

Of course, we also do think that Netflix now has to remember that there are still some people, as shocking as it may seem, who have never seen Squid Game before. In the effort to push what lies ahead, you also have to figure out how to recruit new viewers! That makes it all the easier for this show to have a long run … if that’s what the creative team wants.

Related – Check out even more updates on Squid Game and the future right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to a Squid Game season 2 premiere date?

If you are Netflix, is there any major goal you should have right now? Go ahead and share in the comments! We’ll have more insight soon enough. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







