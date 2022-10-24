NCIS: Hawaii season 2 episode 7 return date: ‘Vanishing Act’

Following tonight’s big episode, it makes all the sense in the world if you’re interested in an NCIS: Hawaii season 2 episode 7 return date at CBS. So what is it? What will the future hold for the Vanessa Lachey drama?

Since we don’t want to keep anyone out there waiting for too long, let’s start by sharing some of the bad news: There is no new installment next week. What gives with that? The answer here is pretty simple: It’s Halloween! This is traditionally not a good night when it comes to TV ratings, so clearly the network does not want to throw this show to the metaphorical wolves. They also know that they will have plenty of opportunities to air episodes down the road.

The slightly bigger surprise, meanwhile, is the fact that there is no new episode on November 7. While it’s hard to confirm anything with 100% certainty, we tend to think that this is due to the midterm elections taking place the next day. We tend to think that CBS is just hedging their bets here, and want to give themselves an option to air a new episode in the event that the situation calls for that.

The Hawaii-based spin-off show, at least based on the information we currently have, is set to return on Monday, November 14 with a story titled “Vanishing Act.” This is a chance to see what feels like, on paper, will be a pretty compelling mystery. It’s hard to know for certain what the finer details are, but that’s because the network has not shared too much more at the time of this writing. We know that a lot more info will be coming down the road, so have no fear over that.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS: Hawaii right now

What do you most want to see on NCIS: Hawaii season 2 episode 7 when it airs on CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates that 100% we do not want you to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







