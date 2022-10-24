All American: Homecoming season 2 episode 4 return date

Do you want to know a little more about All American: Homecoming season 2 episode 4 on The CW, including when it airs?

There are a couple of things to get into here, but we suppose it’s best to start with the bad news: Unfortunately, there is no installment next week. Why do that, especially so soon after the start of the season? Well, it has a lot to do with next week being Halloween. This is a night where TV viewership understandably goes down, and it’s clear that The CW doesn’t want to risk a drop in the numbers. This matters more than ever following the Nexstar Media Group sale.

When the show does come back on November 7, you’re going to see a story titled “We Shall Not Be Moved.” Below, we’ve got the All American: Homecoming season 2 episode 4 synopsis, just in case you want other insight on what lies ahead:

WEATHERING THE STORM – When Cam (Mitchell Edwards) receives a disturbing call for Amara (Kelly Jenrette), Amara immediately jumps into action which requires Bringston to shelter in place. Simone (Geffri Maya) struggles with being able to participate in Baby Shay’s first day of daycare only virtually, but when chaos ensues on campus, she finds comfort from someone unexpected. Damon (Peyton Alex Smith) comes to a decision about his birth parents which helps him make a surprising revelation. Not a fan of how Nate’s (Rhoyle Ivy King) boyfriend treats Nate, Keisha (Netta Walker) grows concerned when Nate goes missing. Meanwhile, JR (Sylvester Powell) revisits a painful time in his past, forcing him to figure out what he wants for his future. David McWhirter directed the episode written by Marqui Jackson (#204). Original airdate 11/7/2022.

Will this episode be worth the wait? We tend to think so…

