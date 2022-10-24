House of the Dragon season 1 finale: EP on Aemond, Lucerys fight

As we reflect on last night’s epic House of the Dragon season 1 finale, there are a number of huge moments that stand out.

For the sake of this article, though, we want to chart the moments leading up to the death of Rhaenyra’s son Lucerys, a moment that serves as the spark of war between the Green Council and the Black Queen. What’s important to wonder here is rather clear: Did Aemond actually mean to kill Lucerys? It was clear even before they got on the dragons that he wanted to hurt him but beyond that, everything is a little more of a mystery.

So what does one of the show’s executive producers think about the moment? Speaking in an HBO Max featurette after the episode, season 1 co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik described what he thinks was the intention that Aemond had leading up to the death:

“Maybe he was trying to scare Luke, but I don’t think ultimately he intended to kill him … Now he’s done it, and he has to decide whether or not he’s going to own it in his travel back to King’s Landing. Because obviously, if usurping the throne and their crowning Aegon in the dragon pit wasn’t the start of the war, killing one of the Queen’s sons is.”

Will Aemond feel some measure of guilt over what happened? That’s one of many things we’re curious about as we start to forge a path forward. There are of course a lot of big stories still to be told here, and we’re excited to see where some of them go … and Aemond is sure to be a key player in a lot of them. Remember this is a guy who’s certainly shown more of an interest/willingness to be King that the actual one in Aegon ever has.

