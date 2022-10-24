Is Chris O’Donnell leaving NCIS: Los Angeles? Where is Callen?

Is Chris O’Donnell leaving NCIS: Los Angeles? If you’ve got that question after tonight’s “The Body Stitchers,” we understand. G. Callen was absent for the entirely of the storyline, and it’s strange given that he’s been such a rock for the show over the last decade-plus.

With that being said, his absence is not strange given what we’ve seen the spin-off do as of late.

Basically, this far into its run NCIS: LA has started to do a thing where certain series regulars rotate in and out for specific episodes. It could be for budgetary reasons, or it could just be to give actors some time off after doing this for a long time. LL Cool J was recently missing in action and clearly, tonight is O’Donnell’s turn. We’ve certainly seen stretches before without Eric Christian Olsen, so it just happens here and there.

In the end, though, don’t take Callen’s absence as some sign that Chris is going to be MIA moving forward. There are no reports out there suggesting that he is leaving the show, and there are some big storylines planned around the character right now. Remember that the plan is for Callen and Anna to get married in the future, and he also wants Hetty to be there! When you think about finding Linda Hunt’s character and then the wedding, you can argue that Callen actually has more important stories than most other people right now.

If there’s a danger of any cast member leaving this show, it will be at the end of the season, though we’re honestly so far away from that right now it’s hard to wager a guess there one way or another. There’s also still a chance that season 14 ends up being the final one … not that this is something that we actively want to think about or anything.

Did you miss Chris O’Donnell and Callen on tonight’s NCIS: Los Angeles episode?

