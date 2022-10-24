NCIS season 20 episode 7 return date at CBS: ‘Love Lost’

If you are curious to get the NCIS season 20 episode 7 return date following tonight’s big Kasie episode, we’re happy to help!

Of course, we wish that this “help” came with a generous helping of good news. Unfortunately, it does look like we’re entering the first hiatus of the season, and it’s going to be longer than a week.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for brand new NCIS videos every Monday night!

According to a report from the Futon Critic, CBS currently has repeats scheduled for both October 31 and November 7. Why? In the case of the first week, it’s Halloween! We imagine that the network doesn’t want to risk its viewership on a holiday where people are off doing some other things. With the second, just remember that it’s the day before midterms. This may be a strategic move in case primetime is preempted for some breaking-news coverage. The flip side here, of course, is that it allows the network a chance to store away some episodes for later.

The next new episode of the crime procedural is currently set to air on Monday, November 14, and it carries with it the title of “Love Lost.” It’s a little too early to have a lot of other insight about what lies ahead, but there are a lot of interesting stories that could be presented under that name. While not confirmed at press time, we also would not be shocked if there is an episode on November 21. Given that this is an important sweeps period for networks, it makes sense for CBS to get their money’s worth in whatever way that they can. Anything to help get us a season 21 down the road, right?

Related – Get more news on NCIS, including a few thoughts on tonight’s episode

What do you most want to see on NCIS season 20 episode 7 when it eventually airs?

Are you sad to be stuck waiting for a while? Let us know below! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates throughout the hiatus. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







