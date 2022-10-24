House of the Dragon season 1 finale: Daemon, Rhaenyra questions

Tonight’s House of the Dragon season 1 finale brought a lot of fantastic moments to HBO, but also a few that may raise an eyebrow.

In particular, we tend to think there is a singular moment of controversy that could have people talking for some time, and it involves Daemon and Rhaenyra Targeryan. After the two learned the truth about King Viserys’ death and Aegon ascending to the throne, the majority of people in Rhaenyra’s orbit (including her husband) encouraged her to declare war. Yet, she resisted, wanted to gauge her allies and be smart about her next moves. This angered Daemon, and in a particularly shocking moment, he strangled her in the midst of an argument. The two moved forward after the fact, but it was a particularly violent act from a man who has shown such loyalty to her in recent episodes.

We know that there has been a lot of online debate over Matt Smith’s character over the past few weeks, especially with much of the internet sharing their love and admiration for him. (It is something that one of the show’s executive producers even questioned.) We know that Daemon is capable of dark and despicable things, but he hadn’t done that to Rhaenyra. As a matter of fact, he knows that she is the key to him having more power, and she’s also his own brother’s daughter. Daemon values loyalty; this is a man who did everything for Viserys when he addressed the council right before his death.

It feels like there were other ways for Daemon to address his displeasure and if there was a need for him to be violent, it could have happened with another character. his treatment of Rhaenyra, unfortunately, feels now like a misstep in what was otherwise a sensational finale from start to finish.

What did you think about Daemon and Rhaenyra during the House of the Dragon season 1 finale?

