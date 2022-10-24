Bachelor in Paradise 8 episode 8: Did Lace Morris leave?

We should start off this Bachelor in Paradise 8 episode 8 piece with a bit of honesty: Going into tonight’s episode, we 100% expected Lace Morris to leave. It’s not because she did something wrong. Rather, it has to do with what is going on elsewhere with Rodney.

Ultimately, the Paradise veteran fell victim this season to something that happens just about every year: Someone else shows up, and all of a sudden you become a less appealing option. It sucks to put it that way, but that seems to be what happened here. The moment Eliza showed up it was clear Rodney was super-into her and while you can blame some of it on the Split Week twist, we also tend to think that this could have happened regardless. It all depends on whether Rodney would’ve got time with Eliza if Lace was still on the beach.

Of course, Lace does always have the option to stay even if things with Rodney don’t work out, but she’s also not stupid. It’s harder to find a new match at this point after having feelings for someone else. Her best-case scenario would be going back to the hotel and trying to find a spark with one of the new guys — something that she was not altogether open to previously.

So did she choose to do that? Well, yes. There were a lot of people on the beach that felt sympathy for her, but in the end, this is the end of her this season. We do think she brought a lot to the show production-wise so who knows? We could end up seeing her again in Paradise down the road; you never know with this show!

