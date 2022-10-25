Bachelor in Paradise 8 episode 9 spoilers: Split Week ends…

Tomorrow night on ABC you’re going to see Bachelor in Paradise 8 episode 9 arrive, and let’s just say we’re nearing the end of an era. Split Week is finally coming to a close, and we honestly couldn’t be happier about that, all things considered. There’s been a decent amount of dream with the beach / the hotel, but at the same time there are also some people who just sat around and did nothing. Not everyone was altogether into the temptation.

As we move forward now, we’re going to see a lot of contestants reunite and try to figure out their relationships. Some may stay together, whereas a few others split up. No matter what happens, we tend to think that things are going to never be the same.

Want a few more details? Then check out the full episode 9 synopsis below:

“809” – It’s finally time to go back to the beach! Paradise’s original couples reunite on the sand, where each learns if their relationship survived the week apart. Later that same night, the new guys make their grand, rocky entrance to the beach, stirring up more drama. Which couples are safe and who will pack their bags? All will be revealed on “Bachelor in Paradise,” TUESDAY, OCT. 25 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DL) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

What we’re mostly curious about this point is actually what comes after Split Week, given that there are a lot of episodes still left in this super-long season. Some couples, like Brandon and Serene, already feel like a done deal. Where is some of the drama going to come from. You need conflict to drive forward a show, even if it is ridiculous or over-the-top to some degree.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Bachelor in Paradise 8 episode 9?

