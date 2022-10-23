Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: All eyes on Apple TV+

There are few TV questions out there as obvious (or prominent) as to when we’re going to get more news on a Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date. What in the world is going on here? It’s a pretty big question, and of course it’s worthy of a deeper examination.

On the surface, it is easy to make an argument that Apple TV+ is just trying to work with the unfortunate hand that they’ve been dealt. Remember that most of the delays have come from the production, whether it be for script rewrites or issues surrounding locations / other logistical challenges. They may money based on subscriptions, and they would like to have the show as soon as possible. They just also realize that the most important thing here is that the series is as close to perfect as possible when they get it. If Jason Sudeikis and the producers think a number of changes are for the best, they won’t do anything to get in the way of that. They’d be rather silly to do so!

Of course, all of the behind-the-scenes changes and delays do put them in a precarious position: What should they do? This is still a fairly new streaming service and really, this is the first time they’ve had to deal with an in-demand property that has seen so many behind-the-scenes delays and headlines. While Warner Bros. TV may be the studio behind Ted Lasso, they in many ways remain the messenger. This is why we think they should do something more to communicate with fans what is going on.

We’ve said already that Halloween would be a great opportunity for either some news or cross-promotion in regards to season 3, mostly because of how many AFC Richmond players are going to be showing up at holiday parties. If you don’t release some sort of tease/info then, you should until later this year. Until that moment happens, all eyes are going to continue to be on you, and it could be a distraction for some of the other shows you are trying to promote.

