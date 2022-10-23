The Boys season 4 premiere date: In the next year…

The hype for The Boys season 4 is already out there, and for good reason. This is one of streaming TV’s most-popular shows, let alone one that has no problem satirizing any and every thing under the sun. It’s loud, offensive, shocking, and also endlessly entertaining.

Unfortunately, it’s also one that takes a long time to make. Sure, it’s exciting to know that production is currently underway; however, there is a long post-production period that goes with a show like this, and we have to be aware of that in advance. Given that there is also a spin-off show premiering next year in Gen V, that will probably make Amazon Prime even more willing to be patient. They know that they can be, so why rush anything along here?

So what sort of news on The Boys season 4 COULD we get in the next year? We should start off by noting that it is fairly unlikely that we’ll actually get new episodes in October 2023. You should probably adjust your expectations with that in mind.

With this being said, we do think there is a reasonably good chance that we’re going to get a little bit more news on season 4 between now and this time next year. Our feeling is that we’ll probably know a premiere date for season 4 by this time in 2023, even if we’re stuck waiting to see the show until early 2024. We’ll also probably learn of a couple new castings (we’re sure that Firecracker and Sage aren’t the only new additions) and then also a couple of video clips. Maybe we get something similar to the Cameron Coleman videos from last year to help tide us over. (For the record, those videos are really fun to look back at now, mostly because there was a TON of foreshadowing in them.)

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Boys season 4 and a potential premiere date?

