Is Tracie Thoms leaving 9-1-1, and is Karen Wilson dead?

Is Tracie Thoms leaving 9-1-1, and her role of Karen Wilson, following Monday night’s new episode of the show? We knew that entering this episode titled “Tomorrow,” there were a ton of reasons to be afraid.

First and foremost, consider the previews! A fire broke out in Karen’s science lab, and it was clear from the get-go that her life was on the line. This incident came on the heels of the character’s wife Hen getting set to leave the 118, and of course we had questions aplenty as to what she would do in the aftermath of all of this. There was potential here for it to alter the course of everything, and we had to be prepared for that.

Above all else, though, we of course didn’t want to see something awful happen to Karen. Her relationship with Hen is one of the most important parts of this show, and we’ve loved watching the two of them progress over the years. They’ve one through their fair share of heartbreaking moments, but it’s always felt like they would persevere and make it through to the other side. We don’t want this to be how their story ends!

We will say that for the vast majority of the episode tonight, things were pretty darn touch-and-go. We had a hard time trying to know exactly where in the world things were going to go, but in the midst of some flashbacks and a beautiful story about the Hen / Karen relationship, she was able to be brought back. She’s alive! We didn’t think they would kill her off, but we were pretty darn worried for a good while.

